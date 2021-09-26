Breaking: Bears Star Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

Earlier this afternoon, the Chicago Bears took their 1-1 record on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Chicago handed the keys off to rookie quarterback Justin Fields for his first NFL start. That happened following a knee injury to Andy Dalton – who could miss multiple weeks.

Chicago entered the contest as the underdog, but have hung tough against the favored Browns. Unfortunately for the Bears, the team appears to have lost star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

Earlier this afternoon, the Bears announced Mack’s return is questionable after he suffered a foot injury in the first half.

#Bears injury update:

LB Khalil Mack (foot, questionable) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) September 26, 2021

Losing Mack would obviously be a massive blow to a Bears defense that has put a ton of pressure on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this afternoon.

Defense has been the story of this game so far. Cleveland went for it on fourth down twice while in Bears territory in the first half and Chicago sacked Baker Mayfield on both attempts.

The teams have combined for just six points with just over nine minutes left in the first half.