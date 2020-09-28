Breaking: Matt Nagy Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback

While it comes as no surprise, the Chicago Bears have officially announced Nick Foles is the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced the decision on Monday afternoon. Chicago beat Atlanta on Sunday, improving to 3-0 on the season, but the team benched starter Mitch Trubisky in the second half.

Chicago was trailing Atlanta by 16 points in the third quarter. Foles, traded to the Bears this offseason, led the comeback, throwing a game-winning 28-yard touchdown pass to Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller late in the fourth quarter.

Foles gets the nod at starting quarterback heading into Week 4.

#Bears coach Matt Nagy announces the obvious: Nick Foles is now their starting QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020

Foles, who helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl, was surprised by his coach’s decision on Sunday.

“I just wasn’t expecting this today,” Foles told reporters after the game. “Obviously we went out there today and got a win as a team. I felt good out there. Not perfect. But I felt good.”

Nagy had said following the win that the team would take its time to make a decision.

“I think that’s what we’ll do is we’ll go back and just kind of enjoy this one right now, and we’ll talk through where we’re at and what we think is the best decision moving forward,” Nagy said. “Honestly, we’re not there right now.

“But I think that there’s something here that we’ve just got to discuss and just go through and talk through the situation and understand there’s these feelings that these kids are going through right now, and I think we just want to enjoy the win right now.”

The decision was obvious, though. Foles is now the man under center in Chicago.

As for Trubisky, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes he’s played his last down with the Bears (barring injury).

“Nick Foles not only opened the door, but he stepped right through it and took over this football team,” Orlovsky said today. “Mitchell Trubisky, barring injury to Nick Foles, will never play again for the Chicago Bears.”

The Bears are scheduled to take on the Colts in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.