Brett Favre Thinks Bears Have An Easy Choice For Starting QB

With the regular season roughly a month away, the Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make regarding its starting quarterback spot. Matt Nagy could either go with a Super Bowl champion in Nick Foles, or he could give Mitch Trubisky one more chance.

The Bears acquired Foles this offseason in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foles has three years remaining on his $88 million deal, so if he doesn’t start he’ll definitely be the most expensive backup in the NFL.

As for Trubisky, the former No. 2 overall pick showed serious potential in 2018. Unfortunately for the Bears, Trubisky took a step back this past season. It’s safe to say fans in the Windy City are losing their patience with the UNC product.

Chicago hasn’t reached a decision yet, but the franchise did receive some advice from a former rival. During a recent appearance on ‘Da Windy City’ podcast, Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre revealed who he believes should start for the Bears.

Favre would give the starting job to Foles simply because he’s shown what he can do in big games. Three seasons ago, Foles led the Eagles to an improbably victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

That win alone has given Favre the confidence to go with Foles over Trubisky.

“I just base it off how they both have performed when they have been given the opportunity, and Nick Foles, I think, has performed better. If you just based it off how they’ve performed in real game situations, obviously, Nick Foles won a Super Bowl. And played lights out. Just based off of that, Nick Foles is the better player.”

Since there is no preseason this year, the Bears coaching staff won’t have that many opportunities to see Foles and Trubisky in action before Week 1 of the regular season.

Even though Favre would like to see Foles starting in Chicago, the coaching staff might have to give Trubisky the first crack. His rookie contract is about to expire in 2021, which means the team needs closure on what he could be in the NFL.

There might be more upside to starting Trubisky, but we’d have to imagine that Nagy has a short leash on him at this point.

[NBC Chicago]