Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For New Head Coaching Job Today

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is set to have another head coaching interview on Friday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Flores is set to interview with the Chicago Bears after they fired Matt Nagy earlier this week.

Among today’s HC interviews:

— Former #Dolphins coach Brian Flores interviews with the #Bears.

— The #Jaguars interview #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

— #Broncos interview #Packers QB coach Luke Getsy today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2022

Flores was surprisingly let go by the Dolphins on Monday after they had quite the turnaround this season. They started out 1-7 and Flores was able to win get them to win eight of their last nine.

He even had Miami in a playoff spot going into its Week 17 contest against Tenessee before the team got eliminated in a 34-3 loss.

The Bears will be looking for someone who can help develop Justin Fields as he looked to be going nowhere fast under Nagy.

He struggled in his rookie season despite showing tons of flashes and only finished with 1,870 yards along with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Nagy finished 34-31 and led the Bears to the playoffs in two of the four seasons he was the head coach. However, they went 6-11 this season after being 8-8 last year, which was too far of a step backward.

This likely won’t be the last interview Flores has as he’s set to be in high demand during this carousel.