Report: 1 Team Is ‘Pushing’ Hardest For Carson Wentz Trade

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz remains on the trading block, though the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to find a suitable partner for their quarterback.

The Eagles benched Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts toward the end of the 2020 season. Both Wentz and Philadelphia’s front office reportedly believe that a trade would be best for all parties. Multiple teams are believed to have interest in the former top NFL Draft pick.

For now, though, one team is reportedly “pushing” the hardest for Wentz.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Chicago Bears are the team pushing the hardest for a Wentz trade. The Indianapolis Colts are believed to be the other serious contender for Wentz, though they’ve yet to make a strong offer.

Chicago reportedly believes that it can “fix” Wentz, who struggled for most of the 2020 season before getting benched.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, might be Wentz’s preferred destination. He’s familiar with the coaching staff and the Colts might be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention.

Wentz is one of several notable quarterbacks to hit the trade market this offseason. The Texans are also expected to explore trades for Deshaun Watson.

Where do you see Wentz ending up in 2021?


