Report: 1 Team Is ‘Pushing’ Hardest For Carson Wentz Trade

Carson Wentz remains on the trading block, though the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to find a suitable partner for their quarterback.

The Eagles benched Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts toward the end of the 2020 season. Both Wentz and Philadelphia’s front office reportedly believe that a trade would be best for all parties. Multiple teams are believed to have interest in the former top NFL Draft pick.

For now, though, one team is reportedly “pushing” the hardest for Wentz.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Chicago Bears are the team pushing the hardest for a Wentz trade. The Indianapolis Colts are believed to be the other serious contender for Wentz, though they’ve yet to make a strong offer.

Chicago reportedly believes that it can “fix” Wentz, who struggled for most of the 2020 season before getting benched.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, might be Wentz’s preferred destination. He’s familiar with the coaching staff and the Colts might be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention.

The Chicago Bears have pushed harder to get quarterback Carson Wentz than the Indianapolis Colts, but Wentz prefers to go to the Colts. The Bears feel they can mechanically fix Wentz. (Via @AlbertBreer on The Herd with Colin Cowherd) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 15, 2021

Wentz is one of several notable quarterbacks to hit the trade market this offseason. The Texans are also expected to explore trades for Deshaun Watson.

Where do you see Wentz ending up in 2021?