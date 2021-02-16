Colin Cowherd Names The ‘Sleeping Giant’ NFL Team

Carson Wentz is among the major quarterbacks that could change teams this year. The Indianapolis Colts have long been considered the favorite, given his familiarity with Frank Reich and members of the staff, but the Chicago Bears have been rumored for a few weeks now as a potential trading partner with the Philadelphia Eagles.

FS1’s Colin Cowherd is going all-in on Wentz to the Bears. He believes the team should be considered the favorite to land him, and went so far as to call them a “sleeping giant” if Matt Nagy gets the chance to upgrade from Mitchell Trubisky to Wentz. The crux of his argument: Trubisky’s numbers aren’t that bad under Nagy, despite the fact that everyone has basically decided that he’s not a good NFL quarterback, so Wentz should be able to jump up to another level in that offense.

“Let me talk about a sleeping giant in the NFL: the Chicago Bears. I’m gonna show you something, and it’s really astounding, should Carson Wentz be interested in Chicago… Look at Trubisky’s numbers the last three years with Matt Nagy: 25-13, 65-percent completion percentage, and a 90 passer rating. Also 57 touchdowns and 30 picks.

“It tells you that Matt Nagy just needs a quarterback. Mitch Trubisky’s numbers are not that far off Matt Ryan in the last three years.”

Cowherd also believe the Bears could be an immediate playoff contender with Wentz under center, which isn’t much of a revelation. The team has reached the postseason twice in the last three years, falling in the Wild Card round both times.

“Everybody understands that Carson Wentz is going to want to land in Indianapolis with the Colts. We all get that, Frank Reich, great offensive line. But I look at Chicago and I think to myself… you get a great defense, you get a doormat in the Lions, and what’s the bar in Chicago? It’s not like Carson Wentz would be replacing a legend. They’d move Nick Foles out of town, they’d move Trubisky out of town. Chicago is arguably the great American sports city, it’s one of the great cities in America, this kid grew up in the Dakotas, he doesn’t care about cold weather, it’s probably close to home. I think the Bears are a little bit of a sleeping giant. “I think the Bears should be favored to get Carson Wentz, and they’d feel like a playoff team if they got him.”

He does not address Wentz’s significant struggles in 2020, which ultimately cost him the Eagles starting job. If he can return to his 2017 form, whether it’s under Reich with the Colts or Nagy with the Chicago Bears, those teams would be very interesting for sure.

