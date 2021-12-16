The Spun

A Chicago Bears helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Teams around the NFL are dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases and the Chicago Bears are no exception.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced it placed six players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. Among the players placed on the list were star wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Jesse James.

“Bears roster moves: We have signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and have placed the following players on Reserve/COVID-19: TE Jesse James LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe WR Allen Robinson II DB Eddie Jackson RB Ryan Nall WR Isaiah Coulter (PS),” the Bears announced.

The Bears are the latest NFL team to be hit by COVID-19 this week. Earlier today, the Washington Football Team added three more players to the COVID-19 list, bringing the team’s total up to 21.

The Cleveland Browns are also dealing with a significant outbreak. Earlier this week, the team placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and quarterback Baker Mayfield on the list – among others.

Chicago faces off against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. If vaccinated, it’s possible some of the players put on the list today could come back.

