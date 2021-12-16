Teams around the NFL are dealing with a rise in COVID-19 cases and the Chicago Bears are no exception.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced it placed six players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. Among the players placed on the list were star wide receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Jesse James.

“Bears roster moves: We have signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and have placed the following players on Reserve/COVID-19: TE Jesse James LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe WR Allen Robinson II DB Eddie Jackson RB Ryan Nall WR Isaiah Coulter (PS),” the Bears announced.

#Bears roster moves:

We have signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and have placed the following players on Reserve/COVID-19:

TE Jesse James

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

WR Allen Robinson II

DB Eddie Jackson

RB Ryan Nall

WR Isaiah Coulter (PS) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 16, 2021

The Bears are the latest NFL team to be hit by COVID-19 this week. Earlier today, the Washington Football Team added three more players to the COVID-19 list, bringing the team’s total up to 21.

The Cleveland Browns are also dealing with a significant outbreak. Earlier this week, the team placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and quarterback Baker Mayfield on the list – among others.

Chicago faces off against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. If vaccinated, it’s possible some of the players put on the list today could come back.