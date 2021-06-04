Not every veteran quarterback in the NFL is willing to sit down and take time out of their day to mentor a younger player on the roster. Chicago Bears veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, however, doesn’t seem to have an issue teaching Justin Fields a few things from time to time.

With offseason workouts in full swing, Dalton spoke to ESPN’s Jake Dickerson about his role with the Chicago Bears this season.

Dalton signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears in March. Roughly a month later, the front office selected Fields with their first-round pick.

Instead of letting that move affect his mindset, Dalton is embracing his role as both the leader and mentor in Chicago’s quarterback room. He told Dickerson that he’s giving Fields advice on how to read certain plays and mature as a passer.

“I’m trying to give him advice on certain things, how I would view certain plays, what I’d do with my eyes on certain things, different things that come with experience,” Dalton said, via ESPN. “Obviously, I’m going into Year 11. I’ve had a lot of ball. For me, I’m just trying to help him out a much as I can.”

Whatever advice Dalton gave Fields this offseason appears to be working.

Bears running back David Montgomery had nothing but great things to say about Fields when asked about his progression in camp.

“He’s great, and he’s progressing well. It’s good to see him, being as young as he is, being able to take the reins. Looking at Andy, following behind Andy, Andy being able to show him the ropes. He looks great out there.”

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season, but most analysts believe it’ll be Dalton.

[ESPN]