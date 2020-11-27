Chicago Bears Announce Starting QB For Game vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears will have a new starting quarterback when they take the field on Sunday. That’s right, Mitch Trubisky will be back when the team takes on the Packers this weekend.

Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy announced the decision on Friday afternoon. In the press conference, he expressed his support of the young quarterback.

“We’re excited that Mitch is ready and it’s an opportunity for him,” Nagy said.

The news comes as starter Nick Foles continues to deal with a nagging hip injury that he suffered on Nov. 16 against the Vikings.

Trubisky started the beginning of the season for the Bears. However, after a few shaky games, Nagy and the coaching staff decided to go with Foles. Chicago signed the veteran quarterback as a free agent during the offseason.

Trubisky also missed a handful of games with a shoulder injury. Without either quarterback being fully healthy, the Bears have struggled on offense, ranking among the worst in the league in points and yards per game.

Nagy will hope that Trubisky can get the team on track on Sunday. However, the former first round pick hasn’t had the smoothest start to his NFL career and in 2020, has taken a step back. In his three starts this season, Trubisky completed under 60 percent of his passes for just 140 yards per game. He threw for six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Still, he’s the best option Chicago has going into the weekend. The Bears find themselves at 5-5 in the NFC North despite starting the season 5-1. Nagy’s crew continues to boast one of the league’s best defenses but can’t compete when it comes to offense.

Trubisky will lead the Bears into the important NFC-North game on Sunday night. Chicago takes on Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.