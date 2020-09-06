Chicago Bears Officially Announce Week 1 Starting QB

The Chicago Bears have made it official: Mitchell Trubisky will begin the year as the team’s starting quarterback after beating out Nick Foles.

On Friday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears were expected to name Trubisky the starter. Now, head coach Matt Nagy has confirmed the decision.

After showing some promise in his first two years, Trubisky regressed in 2019. It seemed like the 2017 No. 2 overall pick was going to be relegated to a backup role when the Bears acquired Foles and his hefty salary from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

However, Trubisky did enough this summer to impress Nagy and win the job.

Coach Nagy officially announces Mitchell Trubisky is our starting QB. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 6, 2020

Trubisky will lead the Bears into Week 1 against the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

This afternoon, he downplayed the significance of today’s announcement.

Mitchell Trubisky on being named Bears starting QB: "It's just the first step in the process to have a successful season for this team." — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) September 6, 2020

It is a crucial season for the Bears, so we’ll see just how long of a leash Trubisky has.

It wouldn’t surprise us at all if Nagy turns to Foles as soon as Trubisky begins to struggle.