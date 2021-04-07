Report: Chicago Bears In Trade Talks Involving WR Anthony Miller

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller has been a pretty productive role player in the three years since the team took him in the second round out of Memphis. He caught seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2018, and followed it up with a career high 52 receptions for 656 yards.

The Bears offense has been pretty stagnant for years now, even with some talented playmakers. Allen Robinson, the team’s WR1, has been one of the truly unheralded stars in the NFL throughout his career. Miller seems like someone who could make a huge impact elsewhere.

He may get the chance. According to Ian Rapoport, the team has discussed a move “with a number of teams.” He was the subject of trade rumors earlier this year, as the Bears looked to get under the salary cap, and it looks like the team is still interested in moving him.

Given that desire, it is unclear how big of a return the Chicago Bears can expect here. NFL.com even floated the idea that he could be cut if no deal is reached.

If Anthony Miller has played his last snap for the Chicago Bears, he’ll leave the franchise on a fairly sour note. In the team’s playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints, he was ejected for swinging at CJ Gardner-Johnson.

The team will have Robinson back next year, coming off of a 1,250 yard, six-touchdown season. The team opted to franchise tag him for 2021. The team’s second leading receiver in 2020 was Darnell Mooney, a rookie fifth-round pick out of Tulane, who caught 61 passes for 631 yards and four touchdowns.

The team added former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton during the offseason, hoping he’ll be an upgrade over Nick Foles, who remains as backup, and the outgoing Mitchell Trubisky. Time will tell if the team gets what it needs for its offense. If not, it could be in for some major changes at the top.