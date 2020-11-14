The Chicago Bears offense leaves something to be desired this season. Now, one of their top players is out for the week: running back David Montgomery.

The team’s starting running back has 472 yards and one touchdown on the season. He’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, but he’s clearly the guy in the Chicago backfield. No other Bear is over 90 yards rushing.

Chicago is going to be without him for a pretty crucial NFC North game on Monday. According to Adam Schefter, he’s been ruled out with a concussion for the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. At 5-4, Chicago is two games behind the Green Bay Packers in the loss column, and their Monday night opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, have suddenly found some life as Dalvin Cook carves up opposing defenses every week.

The 3-5 Vikings have won two in a row, against the Packers and the Lions, and can come within half a game of the Bears for second place in the division with a win. There’s plenty on the line, and being without Montgomery isn’t what Nick Foles and the offense need at all.

Bears ruled out David Montgomery (concussion) for Monday night's game vs. Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2020

Tarik Cohen, who is more of a gadget player out of the backfield and is generally a receiving threat first, will likely get more work with David Montgomery out. You may also see some Cordarrelle Patterson, a wide receiver who moonlights at running back, and veteran Lamar Miller may get a call up.

#Bears RB David Montgomery (concussion) is out for Monday's game against the #Vikings at Soldier Field. Matt Nagy says Lamar Miller is an option. Team would have to elevate him from the practice squad. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 14, 2020

Miller hasn’t played since the 2018 season, when he rushed for 973 yards as a Houston Texan. He was a reliable between-the-tackles rusher for his entire career, but injuries set him back last season. He tore his ACL in the preseason and missed the entire 2019 campaign. He was with the New England Patriots this summer, but was waived before the season.

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings kick off at Soldier Field at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.

