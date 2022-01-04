Chicago Bears Fans Not Happy With Tuesday’s News

On Tuesday afternoon, fans of the Chicago Bears received some interesting news about the team’s general manager.

According to Bears insider Hub Arkush, the Bears will be retaining the services of general manager Ryan Pace. While head coach Matt Nagy will likely be gone, it seems like Pace will be back for at least another year.

At least, that’s according to what Arkush told 670 Sports. “Hub Arkush just told us @670TheScore he has ‘very good sources’ that say Ryan Pace is likely going to remain with the organization,” said 670 Sports producer Shane Riordan.

Fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the news that Pace will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

“And just like that the Bears will continue to suck no matter what they do with the head coach,” said one fan.

“Raise your hand if you’re surprised…” said one Chicago media member – sarcastically.

Others appear to be happy with the move, though.

“LETS GO,” said one fan.

Pace has been the Bears general manager since 2015. It appears as though he’ll get to hire a third head coach during his tenure, something that is exceedingly rare in today’s NFL.

If he doesn’t get it right this time, though, he won’t be around for long.