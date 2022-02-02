Chicago Bears Reportedly Hire New Defensive Coordinator

The Chicago Bears have already hired their head coach and offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. On Wednesday afternoon, they reportedly hired their defensive coordinator.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bears are hiring Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator. He has been the defensive backs/safeties coach for the Indianapolis Colts since 2018.

It was recently reported that Williams was the top target for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. That makes sense considering they worked together in Indianapolis.

Now that Eberflus acquired his top target for defensive coordinator, the Bears can fill out the rest of their coaching staff.

As for Williams, this is his second crack at being a defensive play-caller. He was the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings from 2012-13.

Williams began his coaching career at Norview High School. After a few seasons there, he was hired as a running backs coach for William & Mary.

In 2001, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Williams as a defensive assistant. It was his first coaching job in the NFL. He then spent time with the Colts, Lions and Vikings.

It’ll be interesting to see how Williams fares in his first season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator.