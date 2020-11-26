Earlier this season, the Chicago Bears benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles. Although it’s not confirmed just yet, the coaching staff could go back to Trubisky this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

Foles was sharp in his first few starts with the Bears, leading the team to an impressive 5-1 record. However, the offense has been anemic for the past couple of games, and to make matters worse the team’s currently on a four-game losing streak.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy wasn’t ready to bench Foles yet for his inadequate play, but he might not have a choice this weekend since Foles is still dealing with a hip injury.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bears were without Foles for a second straight practice. As for Trubisky, the former No. 2 pick was listed as a full participant for this afternoon’s practice session.

For the second straight day, Bears’ QB Nick Foles did not practice due to his hip injury while Mitchell Trubisky was a full participant at practice. Trubisky now tracking to start Sunday vs. Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2020

Mitch Trubisky has also been nursing an injury, but it appears his shoulder is close to 100 percent.

In three starts this season, Trubisky completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He wasn’t playing poorly by any means, yet Nagy felt the offense was better off with Nick Foles.

This weekend’s game against the Packers might be Trubisky’s last chance to prove he could be a franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff for this game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC this Sunday.

[Adam Schefter]