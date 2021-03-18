Chicago Bears Make Decision On All-Pro Corner Kyle Fuller

The Chicago Bears have been one of the busier teams so far during the NFL’s free agency cycle.

Earlier this offseason, the team slapped star wide receiver Allen Robinson with the franchise tag. Not long later, the team signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

With the team making several moves to either keep or bring in new players, it was likely the team would need to part ways with at least few players from the 2020 roster.

Unfortunately, that came true on Thursday night when the team finally made a decision on star corner Kyle Fuller. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team released Fuller to clear up cap space.

The #Bears are releasing veteran CB Kyle Fuller, sources say, a cap casualty. In a tough 2021 offseason, this is Chicago’s only cut due to cap space. A former All-Pro corner now hits the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Chicago saved $11 million with the move and can save up to $15.5 million against the cap if it’s a post-June 1 move.

As for Fuller, he was scheduled to count $20 million against the Bears cap during the 2021 season. It’s easy to see why the team needed to move on, but this one still hurts.

Fuller is one of the best corners in the game, earning Pro Bowl status in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. That latter season also saw him become a member of the All-Pro team.

He’ll be a hot commodity on the open market and should have a new team in the coming weeks.