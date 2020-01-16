The Bears Are Making “Big Changes” To Coaching Staff

In an effort to revamp their offense for the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears are reportedly making a few changes to their coaching staff. The front office is bringing in a few new faces to help out Mitch Trubisky, while also promoting one of their own assistants.

Chicago averaged just 17.5 points per game this past season. That’s unacceptable when you think about all the talent on the roster, such as Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen.

Just a few days after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, John DeFilippo received an offer to become the quarterbacks coach for the Bears.

Former quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone is receiving a promotion. He’ll now be the passing game coordinator in the Windy City.

As for the offensive coordinator, the Bears are hiring Bill Lazor. The former offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals has over a decade worth of NFL experience.

The Bears desperately needed to make a change at offensive coordinator. Besides, former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich didn’t seem to be the right fit alongside Matt Nagy.

Back in 2018, the Bears went 12-4 and were on their way to becoming a title contender in the NFC. The entire team took a step in the wrong direction this past season, but these changes to the coaching staff may help.

Next up for the Bears is adding more weapons to their offense. General manager Ryan Pace doesn’t have a first-round pick at his disposal, so he may focus primarily on free agents.