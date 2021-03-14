The Bears Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Mitch Trubisky

After four seasons, the Chicago Bears have apparently seen enough to former No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano say the Bears are planning to move on from Trubisky when free agency starts this week.

The 26-year-old signal caller made nine starts for Chicago last season, splitting starting duties with Nick Foles.

“The plan is to move on from Mitchell Trubisky — we’re told the door is open slightly but a source said the ship has sailed for both parties,” per Fowler and Graziano.

Bears are planning to allow Mitch Trubisky to leave and address their QB concerns via free agency or trade, per @JFowlerESPN, @DanGrazianoESPN pic.twitter.com/pMs2NuUWbP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 14, 2021

Assuming Trubisky is indeed gone, it leaves Foles as the Bears’ starter–for now. The team is expected to explore other options, with the most impactful one being a possible trade for Russell Wilson.

“The expectation league wide is that Chicago is going to take a big swing here to get Russell,” Fowler said on ESPN this morning, via 247Sports. “Now Seattle has given no clear indication that they’re going to trade him. Russell Wilson, himself, still does not expect to be traded but Chicago is at least gonna try to make that change and make a package. That’s what most people around the league expect.”

If Chicago can’t land Wilson, we’d still expect them to add another player to compete with Foles. As for Trubisky, he’s still relative young and will be an attractive enough option for teams seeking a quality backup or potential low-end starter on the open market.