The Bears Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Chicago Bears signed a new quarterback to their practice squad on Monday afternoon.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team added Kyle Sloter to their extended roster.

Sloter first signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado. He’s spent time on a handful of different NFL teams in his brief four years in the league.

Now, he’ll join the Bears as an insurance policy, behind quarterbacks Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky.

The #Bears are getting some QB insurance, as Kyle Sloter is signing to Chicago’s practice squad, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2020

The 26-year-old won’t factor into the Chicago’s dismal quarterback room right away, but certainly adds some back-up.

Before playing for Northern Colorado, Sloter first attended Southern Mississippi. After seeing no playing time with the Golden Eagles, he opted to transfer, landing in the Big Sky conference. He finally got in the field in his senior season with the Bears, putting up 2,656 yards and 29 touchdowns compared to just 10 interceptions.

Since he’s been in the league, Sloter has floated around, spending time with Denver, Minnesota, Arizona and Detroit. Standing at 6-foot-5, he definitely has the physical attributes to be a professional quarterback, but nothing has panned out for a more expanded role.

Sloter will join a 5-4 Bears team that has struggled with quarterback play in 2020. Foles, who the team signed earlier this year, looks lost, while the former first round pick, Trubisky, found himself on the bench after a lackluster start to the year.

Although Sloter won’t challenge either of those two for the starting job, Chicago might have found a scout team quarterback to help out in practice.

The Bears play the Vikings a week from now on Monday Night Football.