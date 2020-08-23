NFL Team Announces It Had 9 False Positive COVID-19 Tests

An NFL team postponed practice on Sunday morning after nine players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. However, the tests were false positives.

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday morning that it learned all nine test results were false positives.

Chicago was scheduled to practice on Sunday morning, but postponed practice out of an abundance of caution. The Bears will now practice in the afternoon.

“Bears had nine players/staff text positive for COVID but, upon further review, nine results were false positives, the team said. Out of an abundance of caution, they postponed this morning’s practice to this afternoon at 1:30pm,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The NFL released a statement on Sunday morning, saying that several NFL teams received positive tests from the same lab in New Jersey.

The league is now working to investigate these results and confirm or rule out the positive tests. The NFL says teams are proceeding with caution moving forward.

“The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results,” the league announced on Sunday morning.

The NFL is currently in training camp, preparing for the 2020 regular season. Teams have been using strict testing policies to make things as safe as possible while attempting to play.