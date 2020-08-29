Matt Nagy Provides Update On Bears QB Competition

In an effort to fix their issues at quarterback, the Chicago Bears acquired Nick Foles via trade in the offseason. However, there’s no guarantee he’ll be the team’s starting quarterback when Week 1 rolls around, with Mitch Trubisky still on the roster.

Despite his struggles in 2019, former No. 2 overall pick Trubisky still has a ton of potential. That’s why the quarterback competition for the Bears is shaping up to be the best in the NFL.

Unfortunately for Chicago’s Week 1 opponent, the Detroit Lions, they won’t have any idea who’s starting for the Bears in two weeks from now. Seriously, the Bears are ready to play mind games with their division rival.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that he will not publicly name his team’s starting quarterback before the season opener.

#Bears coach Matt Nagy tells reporters that he won’t publicly name a starting QB before the opener vs. the #Lions. So… game on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2020

That’s an interesting strategy from Nagy, and it’s one that’ll require Matt Patricia and the Lions to prepare for two quarterbacks.

With one year remaining on Mitch Trubisky’s deal, the former No. 2 pick is officially reaching the do-or-die stage of his career. It’s imperative that he can win the starting job and show that he’s capable of being a franchise quarterback.

As for Nick Foles, the former Super Bowl MVP is under contract through 2022. Even if he doesn’t start for the Chicago Bears this year, he could eventually come off the bench and lead the team to big wins.

Who do you think will be the starting quarterback for the Bears?

