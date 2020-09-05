The Spun

Report: Bears ‘Expected’ To Name Mitch Trubisky Week 1 Starting QB

Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles practicing for the Chicago Bears.LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 18: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears talks with Nick Foles #9 during training camp at Halas Hall on August 18, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears looked to be shaking things up this offseason, trading a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to bring in veteran quarterback Nick Foles. Most expected the former Super Bowl MVP to beat out beleaguered former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky for the starting job.

Trubisky, who was infamously taken ahead of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson after one impressive year as the starter at North Carolina, has struggled as an NFL starter. In 41 career games—all starts—he’s averaged a shade over 208 yards per game, throwing for a pedestrian 6.7 yards per attempt, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

After showing real signs of improvement in 2018, Trubisky regressed last year. Foles didn’t exactly light it up in his brief, injury-riddled year with the Jaguars, but most assumed he’d be an easy upgrade over Trubisky, especially if head coach Matt Nagy could channel some of the things that made him so productive with the Philadelphia Eagles. Just days ago, it was reported that the veteran had a slight edge in the quarterback battle, though Nagy says that he doesn’t expect to make a decision before the season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that decision is in though. The top NFL insider says that the Bears are expected to give Mitch Trubisky the nod when the Chicago Bears open against the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

If Trubisky has made serious progress, that is great news for the Bears, who have a defense that could be championship-level. However, many fans are going to need to see it to believe it.

As Matt Verderame brings up above, the Bears declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, so he’ll be a free agent after this season, while they’re tied to Nick Foles for at least another year or two.

While Trubisky may be under center to start the year, he’ll almost definitely be on a very short leash with Foles waiting in the wings.

The Bears travel to the Lions for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday, Sept. 13.


