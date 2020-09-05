The Chicago Bears looked to be shaking things up this offseason, trading a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to bring in veteran quarterback Nick Foles. Most expected the former Super Bowl MVP to beat out beleaguered former No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky for the starting job.

Trubisky, who was infamously taken ahead of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson after one impressive year as the starter at North Carolina, has struggled as an NFL starter. In 41 career games—all starts—he’s averaged a shade over 208 yards per game, throwing for a pedestrian 6.7 yards per attempt, 48 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions.

After showing real signs of improvement in 2018, Trubisky regressed last year. Foles didn’t exactly light it up in his brief, injury-riddled year with the Jaguars, but most assumed he’d be an easy upgrade over Trubisky, especially if head coach Matt Nagy could channel some of the things that made him so productive with the Philadelphia Eagles. Just days ago, it was reported that the veteran had a slight edge in the quarterback battle, though Nagy says that he doesn’t expect to make a decision before the season.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that decision is in though. The top NFL insider says that the Bears are expected to give Mitch Trubisky the nod when the Chicago Bears open against the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

In a competitive battle, Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky the starting QB, source tells ESPN. It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

If Trubisky has made serious progress, that is great news for the Bears, who have a defense that could be championship-level. However, many fans are going to need to see it to believe it.

Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller after hearing Trubisky was named the starter pic.twitter.com/dpMXxclprW — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 4, 2020

"Mitch Trubisky will be the Bears starting QB again this year." Bears fans: pic.twitter.com/keZQvNFF7j — The Ringer (@ringer) September 4, 2020

Live look at Bears fans finding out Trubisky is starting again 😅 pic.twitter.com/rOKj712vyV — SportsNation (@SportsNation) September 5, 2020

The Bears declined Mitchell Trubisky's option, traded a fourth-round pick for Nick Foles and restructured his deal to give him guaranteed money through 2022 … And are starting Trubisky. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 4, 2020

As Matt Verderame brings up above, the Bears declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, so he’ll be a free agent after this season, while they’re tied to Nick Foles for at least another year or two.

While Trubisky may be under center to start the year, he’ll almost definitely be on a very short leash with Foles waiting in the wings.

The Bears travel to the Lions for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday, Sept. 13.