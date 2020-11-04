Chicago Bears Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL’s trade deadline came and went with little more than a whisper as teams avoided significant deals.

Following the deadline, though, teams were free to continue to manipulate their respective rosters in other ways. On Wednesday morning, the Chicago Bears made a significant move.

Chicago decided to move on from veteran wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. The former Ohio State star signed a one-year deal with the Bears ahead of the 2020 season.

Unfortunately, that signing didn’t pan out as Ginn settled for less playing time over the course of the first eight games of the year. Following the trade deadline, Chicago opted to move on from him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news.

Another post-trade-deadline move: Bears have released veteran WR Ted Ginn, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

Ginn played in just six games for the Bears this season all while having his minutes diminished. He managed just three catches for 40 yards in six games.

He spent the 2019 season with the New Orleans Saints. In 16 games (nine starts) with New Orleans last year, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

In the midst of his 14th NFL season, Ginn has 412 career receptions for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns.

We’ll have to wait and see if another NFL team decides to take a shot on the former star. A potential reunion with the Saints might be in store as the team deals with injuries to a number of wide receivers.