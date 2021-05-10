The Spun

Chicago Bears Release Statement On Tarik Cohen’s Brother

Tarik Cohen running with the football.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 02: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears returns a punt during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have released a statement on the tragic death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell, on Sunday evening.

Police reportedly found Tyrell Cohen dead earlier on Sunday. The brother of the Chicago Bears running back is believed to have died in an electrocution accident. He was reportedly found in the area of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tyrell Cohen is believed to have died while attempting to climb equipment at a North Carolina electrical substation. He reportedly fled the scene of an accident earlier on Sunday.

The Bears released a statement on the tragic news on Sunday evening.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Tarik Cohen’s twin brother, Tyrell. Our immediate thoughts and prayers go out to Tarik, his mother, Tilwanda, and the rest of their family and loved ones. On behalf of the entire Bears family, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to all who mourn his loss,” the Bears said on Sunday night.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Cohen family during this tragic time.


