Chicago Bears Release Veteran NFL Tight End

The Chicago Bears have plenty of tight ends on the roster. It was only a matter of time before one of them got released.

The Bears have released veteran tight end Ben Braunecker. The undrafted free-agent out of Harvard appeared in 47 games for the Bears in four seasons. He caught 13 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown during that time. His main contributions came on special teams.

This isn’t the first time Braunecker’s been in the news this week. The former Bears tight end became engaged to ESPN Radio’s Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, just two days ago. It’s safe to say it’s been a roller coaster type of week for the Harvard alum.

The Bears now have eight tight ends on the roster after releasing Ben Braunecker, including: Jimmy Graham, Demetrius Harris, Cole Kmet, Adam Shaheen, J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Eric Saubert and Darion Clark.

Chicago clearly plans to use plenty of tight ends this upcoming season. QB Mitch Trubisky has plenty of weapons to spread the ball around to. If he fails to do so, this could be his last year as the Bears’ starter. Trubisky certainly hasn’t looked the part of a franchise quarterback through his first few years in the league.

As for Ben Braunecker, there’s no doubt he’s disappointed about Thursday’s news. But at least he’ll now have more time to focus on his engagement to Sydney Golic.