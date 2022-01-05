Chicago Bears Reportedly Make Decision On Head Coach Matt Nagy

For the past few months, the writing has been on the wall for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy.

A new report indicates that Nagy already knows what the future holds for him. NFL insider Boomer Esiason reported the Bears told Matt Nagy he will not return next season.

“I’ve been told that Matt Nagy has been told that he will not be returning,” Esiason said on WFAN this morning. He knows. That came through a very tight and good source.”

Here’s the news from the man himself.

With Jim Harbaugh name floating around the NFL coaching rumors, @7BoomerEsiason reports sources are saying that Matt Nagy has been told that he will not return as Head Coach of the Bears. @WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/cs7av4zYUV — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 5, 2022

Esiason’s report is in line with what NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said about the Chicago Bears head coach as well.

With two games to go, the Bears have made no public disclosures of their plans for coach Matt Nagy. But privately, they seem to know which direction they’re headed.

According to multiple sources, Chicago appears primed to have a new head coach for the 2022 season and is expected to begin its search for Nagy’s successor after Week 18.

Nagy is 34-30 as the Bears head coach. As Boomer noted in his report this morning, fans of the New York Giants and New York Jets would “take that in a heartbeat.”

And yet, it seems his time in Chicago has run its course. General manager Ryan Pace’s future is up in the air, though.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s name popped up as a potential replacement.

Who will the Bears hire next?