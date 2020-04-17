The latest Friday afternoon news dump from the NFL involved the Chicago Bears cutting a fan-favorite.

According to multiple reports, the Bears parted ways with tight end Trey Burton. It’s a somewhat surprising decision after the Bears shelled out significant money to Burton in free agency just a few years ago.

Burton struggled to stay healthy during the 2019 season, missing a majority of the campaign. Chicago also landed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency – a deal fans weren’t pleased with at the time.

The Bears were headed into the 2020 season with 10 – yes, that’s right 10 – tight ends on the roster. Burton likely won’t be the last tight end cut from the roster before the 2020 season kicks off.

A standard release of Trey Burton creates just $1.05M of cap space for Chicago, while releasing Burton with a post-June 1 designation would free up $2.8M in space. Prior to this, Chicago had 10 – 10 – tight ends on its roster. https://t.co/U0s3c2PbFx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2020

Burton became a fan-favorite during his run with the Philadelphia Eagles. After winning a Super Bowl, he inked a four-year, $32 million deal with the Bears.

However, after just two seasons in Chicago, he’s on the move once again. Burton racked up just 14 receptions for 84 yards in his final season with the team.

The former Eagles standout was set to earn nearly $15 million over his final two seasons in Chicago.

He’ll have plenty of suitors heading into 2020 if he can prove he’s healthy.