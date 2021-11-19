The Spun

Chicago Bears Reportedly Signing Former 1st-Round Pass Rusher

A general view of the Chicago Bears NFL stadium.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are reportedly adding an experienced pass rusher to their roster heading into Week 11.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Bruce Irvin, a 10-year veteran who last played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Chicago is making the move because star outside linebacker Khalil Mack remains out of action with a foot injury.

Irvin, a former star at West Virginia, was a first-round draft pick for the Seahawks in 2012. He spent his first four seasons in Seattle, before stints with Oakland (2016-18), Atlanta (2018) and Carolina (2019).

Irvin returned to the team that drafted him last season and actually started each of the Seahawks’ first two games. However, he tore his ACL in Week 2, ending his campaign.

Irvin, who has 52 career sacks in 121 games, celebrated his return to the NFL on Twitter earlier tonight.

We’ll see if Irvin gets on the field this weekend when the Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens.

