The Chicago Bears are reportedly adding an experienced pass rusher to their roster heading into Week 11.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Bruce Irvin, a 10-year veteran who last played with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Chicago is making the move because star outside linebacker Khalil Mack remains out of action with a foot injury.

Veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin has signed with the #Bears, source said. With Khalil Mack banged up, some help on the edge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2021

Irvin, a former star at West Virginia, was a first-round draft pick for the Seahawks in 2012. He spent his first four seasons in Seattle, before stints with Oakland (2016-18), Atlanta (2018) and Carolina (2019).

Irvin returned to the team that drafted him last season and actually started each of the Seahawks’ first two games. However, he tore his ACL in Week 2, ending his campaign.

Irvin, who has 52 career sacks in 121 games, celebrated his return to the NFL on Twitter earlier tonight.

Been a long road but I’m backkk! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) November 18, 2021

We’ll see if Irvin gets on the field this weekend when the Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens.