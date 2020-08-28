Chicago Bears Respond To Controversial Comments From Brian Urlacher

On Thursday afternoon, former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher posted a controversial message for NBA players.

“Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw four TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity.

NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police,” the message read.

Not long after his comments, the Chicago Bears released a statement, distancing the team from its former star linebacker. “The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the team said.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization.” Bears distance themselves after Brian Urlacher posts racially insensitive response on Instagram to the police shooting of Jacob Blake pic.twitter.com/uhz0ZreNfX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 28, 2020

Many NBA players ripped the NFL Hall of Famer for his comments, including New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart.

Urlacher’s comments came after NBA players decided not to play Wednesday’s playoff games in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the court before Tuesday afternoon’s game against the Orlando Magic. That started a series of “boycotts” that led the NBA to postponing all three Wednesday-night games.

Two other sports leagues including the MLB and NHL also postponed games, following the NBA’s lead. Several NFL and college football teams also decided not to practice on Thursday as well.