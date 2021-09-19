The Spun

Chicago Bears Rookie Officially Placed On Injured Reserve

A Chicago Bears helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 05: A Chicago Bears helmet rests on the ground during pregame warmups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears placed one of their rookies on the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

The Bears have placed rookie offensive lineman Larry Borom on the injured reserve. He suffered an ankle injury on Friday. Now that he’s on the injured reserve he will miss at least the next three games.

The Bears took Borom, an offensive lineman out of Missouri, in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Prior to his injury, he was projected to provide significant depth for the Bears offensive line.

Borom will now miss the next few weeks as he recovers from an injury.

“The Bears on Saturday placed rookie tackle Larry Borom on injured reserve and flexed defensive tackle Margus Hunt and offensive tackle Alex Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster,” the team announced.

“Borom injured his ankle in last Sunday night’s season-opening loss to the Rams. Being placed on injured reserve means that the fifth-round pick from Missouri will miss a minimum of three games. Borom will be eligible to return Oct. 10 when the Bears visit the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Offensive lineman Larry Borom will be eligible to return when the Bears play the Raiders on Oct. 10.

Chicago, in the meantime, will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. It’ll be interesting to see how the Bears handle their quarterback situation.

The Bears take on the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

