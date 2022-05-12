The Bears Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

It's been roughly two months since the start of free agency, but several playmakers remain on the open market. Moments ago, the Chicago Bears added a veteran wide receiver to their roster.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are signing wideout Tajae Sharpe to a one-year deal.

Sharpe played in 15 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season, hauling in 25 passes for 230 yards.

Considering the Bears don't have a ton of proven talent on their depth chart at wide receiver, Sharpe could potentially earn a roster spot later this year.

Sharpe, 27, started his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans. In three seasons, he had 92 receptions for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns.

Although he hasn't posted jaw-dropping numbers, Sharpe could benefit from an uptick in targets.

The Bears might not be done adding depth to this position group. Earlier today, it was announced that Keith Kirkwood was being brought in for a visit.