Chicago Bears Star Reportedly Away From Team Today

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When the Chicago Bears open up mandatory minicamp this Tuesday, their best pass-rusher is not expected to be on the field.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the current expectation is that Robert Quinn will train on his own away from the team.

Quinn is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. In 16 games, the All-Pro defensive end had 49 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

There have been some rumblings about a potential trade involving Quinn, but it doesn't really make sense for the Bears to part ways with him.

As of now, Quinn is under contract through the 2024 season. He has a $12.8 million base salary this year.

It's a bit unfortunate that Quinn isn't with his teammates for the start of minicamp. The Bears have a new coaching staff in place for this fall, and it'd be beneficial for Quinn to get as many reps as he can under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

If Quinn's holdout lingers into training camp, the Bears may have to work something out with him.

For now, the Bears will just have to get the ball rolling without Quinn.