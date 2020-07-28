Chicago Bears Star Reportedly Informed Team He’s Not Playing

The Chicago Bears defense took a hit this morning with defensive tackle Eddie Goldman’s decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

The NFL formally gave players the option to opt out of this season over the weekend. Since then, several have chosen to do so, with Goldman being one of the most notable to make that decision.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on Goldman a short time ago. The 2015 second-round pick out of Florida State is declining to play due to concerns over COVID-19.

Over the last five seasons, Goldman has been a key contributor to the Chicago Bears’ defense. He’s played in 67 games, making 63 starts, and recorded 153 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

Goldman has started 46 out of a possible 48 games the last three seasons, including all 16 two years ago, but he won’t be taking the field for the Bears in 2020.

Sources: #Bears standout DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he plans to opt out due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Goldman has been a standout in the middle of Chicago’s D since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

In addition to Goldman, three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler Dont’a Hightower is also opting out of the 2020 campaign. The Patriots linebacker is the father of a newborn baby, born July 16.

We’d expect several more opt outs in the coming days, as teams report to training camp. As we’ve seen in the cases of Goldman and Hightower, even some high-profile guys are choosing not to risk their health or that of their family members right now.