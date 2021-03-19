Chicago Bears Star’s Reaction To Team’s Latest Move Is Going Viral

On Thursday night, the Chicago Bears made a decision that left fans – and even a few Bears players – with a salty taste in their mouth.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the team released star corner Kyle Fuller to clear up cap space. Chicago saved $11 million with the move and can save up to $15.5 million against the cap if it’s a post-June 1 move.

Fuller is one of the best corners in the game, earning Pro Bowl status in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. That latter season also saw him become a member of the All-Pro team.

Let’s just say the decision to let Fuller go isn’t making other Bears players very happy. Star safety Eddie Jackson took to Twitter with a message.

“At this point,” he said along with a facepalm emoji.

Earlier this offseason, the team slapped star wide receiver Allen Robinson with the franchise tag. Not long later, the team signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal.

The team also reportedly spoke with former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. With those moves in the works, the team decided to move on from one of their best defensive players.

That’s obviously not sitting well with Jackson, who shares the defensive backfield with Fuller. Chicago also reportedly gave star defensive lineman Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade.