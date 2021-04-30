Chicago Fans’ Reaction To Justin Fields Pick Went Viral Last Night

The city of Chicago is clearly glad that the Bears got Justin Fields in the NFL Draft yesterday. And if you’re not convinced, the reaction during yesterday’s White Sox game should convince you.

The Chicago White Sox were in the middle of a game against the Detroit Tigers last night when news of the Fields pick broke. White Sox fans could be seen jumping up, hugging and cheering with one another as they looked at their phones.

One of the announcers for NBC Sports Chicago took note of what was happening. He understood that anyone on their phone at that moment – and there were a lot of fans doing that – were doing so because they knew what their football team had just done.

“If you’re looking at your phone and you’re cheering, it’s Justin Fields,” he joked, drawing a laugh from his colleagues. “Love it. Just random high-fives in the ballpark in April.”

Fans on the South Side are HYPED about the Justin Fields pick pic.twitter.com/i2GCgoT4jI — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) April 30, 2021

The Chicago Bears invested a lot in Justin Fields. They gave up a first-round pick in 2022 and a pair of mid-round picks to move up from 20th to 11th with the New York Giants.

Fields will likely be named the starter immediately given the front office’s need to produce results in 2021. Head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace are on the hot seat this year.

But if Fields can do half of the things in Chicago that he did at Ohio State, the Bears might finally have their franchise quarterback.

Will Justin Fields find success as a rookie?