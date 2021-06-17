Chicago Mayor Responds To Latest “Tactic” From Bears

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears placed a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property as a potential new home. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks the move is simply a “negotiating tactic.”

Soldier Field is one football’s all-time classic venues, but it’s grown outdated. It is unable to host a Super Bowl because of its limited capacity and is in need of renovations.

“We recently submitted a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property,” the Bears announced in a statement on Thursday. “It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential.”

There’s a few obstacles the Bears face in a potential stadium relocation. Their current lease with Soldier Field is locked in through 2033. Mayor Lightfoot believes the Bears’ bid on Arlington International Racecourse property is a “negotiating tactic.” She admitted as much in a tweet on Thursday, while also proceeding to blast the Bears for their on-field play.

“In addition, this announcement from the Bears comes in the midst of negotiations for improvements at Soldier Field,” Lightfoot said. “This is clearly a negotiating tactic that the Bears have used before. … We want the organization to focus on putting a winning team on the field, beating the Packers finally, and being relevant past October.”

Take a look.

On the Bears bid to buy Arlington Racecourse… pic.twitter.com/FE6mBHB50U — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 17, 2021

Ouch. Even Chicago’s mayor can’t help but put the Bears on blast these days.

With Chicago locked into a lease at Soldier Field through 2033, it’s going to be difficult to back out, even more so with Lightfoot opposing it.