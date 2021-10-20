Chris Simms Admits He Was Wrong About 1 Rookie Quarterback

NBC NFL analyst Chris Simms made some waves during the 2021 NFL Draft pre-draft process with how he ranked the quarterback prospects. But as we approach the midway point of the 2021 season, Simms is ready to admit he was wrong.

On his recent Chris Simms Unbuttoned show, Simms feels that he was wrong about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. He acknowledged that he had Fields ranked as the fifth- or sixth-best quarterback prospect in the class, but is now ready to bump him up in the ranking.

“I’m already feeling as far as all the quarterbacks in my rankings that I’m the most wrong about him (Fields),” Simms said. “I know I made him 5-6 to begin with and that’s the one I’m looking at.”

Simms believes that he would now put Fields ahead of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. He feels that Fields isn’t as raw as Lance and can play the position better:

“To me, he’s light years ahead of Trey Lance right now,” Simms said. “He’s not as raw. He knows how to play the position a little bit more rather than just being a great athlete who plays the position. And that’s what I like from him and of course he knows how to handle himself and do everything else the right way, too.”

Justin Fields will be the first to admit that his rookie season isn’t that great. Luckily for him, none of the other rookie quarterbacks are having great years either.

Lance, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Davis Mills have a combined four wins between them.

Was Chris Simms right to move Fields in his ranking? Should he have had Fields that low to begin with?