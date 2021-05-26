Chris Simms Reveals His Quarterback Ranking For Justin Fields

Every year, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms ranks the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL. It didn’t take very long for him to spark a debate over this year’s rankings.

On Tuesday, Simms revealed that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is his 39th-ranked player at the position.

Despite ranking him 39th in the NFL, Simms is hopeful that Fields will prove him wrong at some point this year.

“Special running ability. Arm is top notch,” Simms tweeted. “Could be a top 20 QB halfway through the season. But his bad mechanics scare me a lot…led to bad incompletions on routine NFL throws. I am rooting for him, hope he makes me eat my words this season.”

A lot of fans disagreed with Simms’ comment about Fields having bad mechanics, albeit the former NFL quarterback definitely knows a thing or two about the position.

“Show me specifically where on the film ‘his mechanics lead to incompletions on routine throws.’ And don’t cherry pick plays either. Bc From what I’ve seen(and many others)he’s the most accurate in the class,” one fan replied.

Fields may come across some issues with his mechanics in the NFL, but that wasn’t the case during his Ohio State career. In two seasons with the Buckeyes, he completed 68.4 percent of his passes and had just nine interceptions.

