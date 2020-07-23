Christine Golic Reacts To Bears Releasing Her Future Son-In-Law

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears announced the release of one of the team’s veteran tight ends.

‘We have released tight end Ben Braunecker,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. Normally, a tight end being release by a team wouldn’t be major news.

However, the Bears seem to have an affinity for tight ends. The team carried 11 players at the position earlier this offseason, but got rid of one with easily the biggest family connection.

Earlier this week, Braunecker bent the knee and asked the daughter of ESPN legend Mike Golic to marry him. Sydney Golic announced her engagement to Braunecker in an Instagram post on Monday.

“It’ll always be a yes for you. Best Monday ever,” she wrote.

Just a few days later, he learned of his release from the Bears. Following the team’s decision, Christine Golic, Sydney’s mom and Mike’s wife, decided she’s not a fan of the team any more.

“The Bears and I are not on speaking terms. #familyfirst” she said in a Twitter post this afternoon.

The Bears and I are not on speaking terms. #familyfirst https://t.co/RFugcBu16y — christine golic (@NDmom) July 23, 2020

In 47 career NFL games, Braunecker has made 13 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

It’s an emotional week for the former Bears tight end: from the high of getting engaged to the low of losing his job with the team.

He had been with the Bears since 2016 after a standout college career at Harvard.