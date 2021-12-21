Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Bears’ Offense

It appears Colin Cowherd has reached his breaking point with the Chicago Bears. On Monday night, the Fox Sports radio host shared his thoughts on Matt Nagy’s offense.

The Bears’ offense has been dreadful through the first three quarters of Monday night’s showdown with the Vikings. Justin Fields and David Montgomery have made a few nice plays here and there, but overall the unit as a whole has looked putrid.

Shortly after the Bears struggled to take advantage of short field position, Cowherd went on Twitter to address their offensive struggles.

“Offense shouldn’t look this hard against a very average defense. #UnBearable,” Cowherd tweeted on Monday night.

Offense shouldn’t look this hard against a very average defense. #UnBearable — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 21, 2021

Cowherd isn’t wrong at all. The Bears shouldn’t have just three points against the Vikings.

Last week, the Vikings’ defense gave up 28 points to an inconsistent Steelers offense. There’s no reason why the Bears can’t reach double digits through three quarters.

At this point, the Bears are most likely going to make massive changes this offseason. Nagy’s time in the Windy City has run its course, and it’s becoming increasingly evident that the fan base is fed up with general manager Ryan Pace.