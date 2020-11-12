Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Response To Brett Favre’s Comment

Colin Cowherd remains an ardent defender of Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz, even amid his 2020 struggles. So Cowherd didn’t like NFL legend Brett Favre’s recent comments on the longstanding Wentz vs. Nick Foles debate.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that he is “done arguing” with Favre over Wentz vs. Foles. Cowherd stated that Foles is a “one hit wonder” and that “no reasonable person” would think it’s a debate.

“Nick Foles is a one hit wonder. I’m done arguing with Brett Favre on Foles over Carson Wentz,” Cowherd said. “No reasonable person thinks it’s a debate.”

Wentz currently leads the NFL in interceptions with 12 and has the Eagles at a 3-4-1 record. While good enough to take a 1.5-game lead in the lowly NFC East, they’re still in the bottom-half of all NFL teams.

Foles, meanwhile, has gone 2-4 since taking over for Mitch Trubisky. He has fewer passing TDs, but has been more accurate, taken fewer sacks and thrown fewer picks.

"Nick Foles is a one hit wonder. I'm done arguing with Brett Favre on Foles over Carson Wentz. No reasonable person thinks it's a debate." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/MoQCjN5LOa — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 12, 2020

Of course, Wentz and Foles will forever be tied at the hip in many minds for Foles’ postseason heroics in 2017. He took over for an injured Carson Wentz that season and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

Foles stayed on for another year and once again replaced an injured Wentz in the postseason. But after that season, the Eagles chose to keep Wentz and let Foles leave in free agency. Foles went on to sign a massive free agent deal with the Jaguars while the Eagles signed Wentz to a record contract extension.

The Eagles made the playoffs with Wentz in 2019 while Foles was ultimately benched and traded this past offseason.

But with the way Wentz has struggled, the debate continues to rage on.

And no amount of scolding from Colin Cowherd or Brett Favre is going to stop it.