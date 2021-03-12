As of this moment, Russell Wilson is still a member of the Seattle Seahawks. However, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd is reporting that one team is making a strong push for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

During this Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd revealed that the Chicago Bears are aggressive in their pursuit of Wilson.

“I’m told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson and trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say no,” Cowherd said. “Now, Seattle would ideally not want to trade him to an NFC team.”

Cowherd’s report lines up with what Jason La Canfora was recently saying about the Bears.

La Canfora said that Chicago is willing to give up a “boatload of draft picks” to get Wilson because the front office is desperate for a franchise quarterback.

Wilson’s agent listed four teams that his client wouldn’t mind playing for if he’s traded from the Seahawks. The Bears were one of those teams, along with the Cowboys, Raiders and Saints.

If the Bears want to acquire Wilson, they’ll have to pay a steep price.

Not only will Chicago have to part ways with multiple first-round picks, their trade offer will most likely have to include a few players. Could we see Khalil Mack on the move in this blockbuster deal? That’s certainly a possibility, but even that might not be enough to get a deal done. Maybe the Bears will add rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson to sweeten their offer.