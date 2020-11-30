Colin Cowherd Shares What He Was Told About Mitch Trubisky

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this evening. It’s not a very fair matchup.

Green Bay is crushing Chicago, 34-10, midway through the third quarter on Sunday night.

Rodgers is having a vintage game, completing 18 of 23 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He’s made some big throws and had complete control of his team’s offense, like he normally does.

Trubisky, meanwhile, is back behind center for the Bears, taking over for Nick Foles, who had replaced him earlier this season. The Bears young quarterback has completed 12 of 23 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd isn’t very surprised by the game’s outcome.

“Always been fascinated that Bears GM Ryan Pace drafted Trubisky. Did Bears scouts like him? Or did he go rogue? Every source I asked thought Trubisky was a back up. A very nice kid but a super low ceiling. It’s not even subtle stuff. There’s no ‘It.’ It’s hard to even watch,” he tweeted.

Trubisky could be on his way out of Chicago following the 2020 season.

Rodgers, meanwhile, appears to be primed for another deep playoff run this January.