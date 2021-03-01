College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman’s New Job

The Chicago Bears made a surprising hire this afternoon, adding former University of Texas head coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst/special projects coach.

Herman was let go by Texas back on January 2 after four up-and-down seasons. He finished his tenure in Austin with an overall record of 32-18, which included a win in the Sugar Bowl two years ago.

Herman has been a head coach at UT and Houston and also has offensive coordinator experience at Iowa State and Ohio State, but has never worked in the NFL. In Chicago, he’ll join an organization that is badly in need of some offensive renovation.

It remains to be seen if Herman will work out in the pros–or even what he’ll do while he’s there–but news of his hire has already generated some reaction from around college football and the NFL.

The Bears announce they've hired ex-Texas coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst/special projects coach. At his height, while he was at the Univ. of Houston, Herman intrigued NFL teams as a potential HC candidate. Feels like a long time ago, but interesting hire for Chicago. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 1, 2021

I’ll buy all of your Tom Herman stock. Dude was recruiting 5-stars/winning at Houston. There’s plenty of evidence that Texas is the problem with Texas right now. https://t.co/NZW6bdRR2L — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 1, 2021

Tom Herman joining the Bears is about as strange of a potential coach/job marriage I can come up with. — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) March 1, 2021

Tom Herman has never coached in the NFL before. But he's an intriguing addition to the #Bears offensive thinktank.https://t.co/xFu4X5cFha — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) March 1, 2021

Can't wait to see the Bears put Tom Herman's binder to use in 2021. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) March 1, 2021

In other coaching news, the Bears have hired former Texas head coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst. Herman has no previous NFL experience, but we've seen an increasing number of college coaches join the league in recent years. This continues that trend. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) March 1, 2021

In all likelihood, Herman will enhance his resume with a year in the pros before returning to college as either a head coach somewhere or an offensive coordinator for a high-profile program.

He’s only 45, so he’s likely to get another opportunity to run his own program sooner rather than later.