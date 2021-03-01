The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tom Herman's New Job

The Chicago Bears made a surprising hire this afternoon, adding former University of Texas head coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst/special projects coach.

Herman was let go by Texas back on January 2 after four up-and-down seasons. He finished his tenure in Austin with an overall record of 32-18, which included a win in the Sugar Bowl two years ago.

Herman has been a head coach at UT and Houston and also has offensive coordinator experience at Iowa State and Ohio State, but has never worked in the NFL. In Chicago, he’ll join an organization that is badly in need of some offensive renovation.

It remains to be seen if Herman will work out in the pros–or even what he’ll do while he’s there–but news of his hire has already generated some reaction from around college football and the NFL.

In all likelihood, Herman will enhance his resume with a year in the pros before returning to college as either a head coach somewhere or an offensive coordinator for a high-profile program.

He’s only 45, so he’s likely to get another opportunity to run his own program sooner rather than later.


