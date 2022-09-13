Controversial Mike Martz Opinion Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Offensive coordinator Mike Martz of the Chicago Bears watches warm-ups before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on September 25, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Packers defeated the Bears 27-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

To say Mike Martz was unimpressed with the quarterback play in Sunday's Bears-49ers game would be an understatement.

Martz, a longtime NFL offensive coordinator and former head coach of the St. Louis Rams, destroyed Bears quarterback Justin Fields and 49ers signal caller Trey Lance for their performances in Chicago's 19-10 win in a monsoon at Soldier Field.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen such a bad performance by a quarterback in his opening performance of the season,” Martz told "The 33rd Team" about Fields. “He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance.”

Martz would go on to say Lance "is not a great passer" and "doesn't have good skills." He also downplayed the second-year pro's ability as a runner, saying he looked like "a fullback" moving on the field.

Needless to say, Martz struck a nerve with some who heard his remarks, although others thought he was accurate in his assessment.

Our take? It is tough to fully judge either of these guys because the conditions on Sunday were so bad.

However, by the end of the year, we should be able to make a pretty comprehensive assessment of just what kind of players Fields and Lance will be at the NFL level.