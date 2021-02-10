Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has fans of the team pretty confused this afternoon. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has shed some light on what’s going on here.

The 23-year old running back is coming off of a very solid sophomore season, rushing care a career high 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns, and bumping up production in the passing game with 54 receptions for 438 yards and two scores. He was more explosive and efficient basically across the board, and really picked things up in the back end of the year, with all three 100+ yard rushing games coming in November/December.

“Playing in Chicago has been fun and I met some great people along the way !!” Montgomery tweeted earlier, before deleting the message. The way he phrased it, it obviously sounded like a potential goodbye, though he’s now claiming he was misinterpreted. “Y’all took that completely wrong! It was not intended in the purpose of football! HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BALL! I love Chicago and I’m ready to be here for a long time and win a lot of games,” he said in a follow-up tweet.

I believe the #Bears RB is just happy to be playing in Chicago… because he didn’t get traded. https://t.co/fZLndZzS6n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

It should be noted that David Montgomery’s Twitter account is not verified, though it does have over 47,000 followers, including a number of people in NFL circles. It does appear to be him tweeting.

The Chicago Bears made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth in 2020, losing in the Wild Card round to the New Orleans Saints. The team bounced between a different former Eagles quarterback—Nick Foles—and a different former No. 2 pick, Mitchell Trubisky, during the season. Trubisky showed some improvement late in the year, but probably not enough for the Bears to feel comfortable heading into yet another season with him under center, hence the Carson Wentz trade rumors.

The Eagles are well situated at running back, so David Montgomery doesn’t make a ton of sense in the trade package anyway. Maybe the most logical explanation is that…he was truly just expressing his love for the city of Chicago? We’ll find out soon enough what the future holds for the Bears amid all of these rumors.