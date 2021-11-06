Matt Nagy Gives Big Update On RB David Montgomery’s Injury Status

David Montgomery had been pretty productive through the first four weeks of the NFL season, before going down with a knee sprain. His return could be imminent, and he could create a pretty crowded backfield for the Chicago Bears.

In Montgomery’s absence, rookie sixth-round pick Khalil Herbert has thrived. The former Virginia Tech back has 81 rushes for 351 yards and a score. He’s run for at least 72 yards in each of his last four games, carrying the ball 18+ times in each of those outings. He had 97 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers three weeks ago, and hit the 100 yard mark against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week later.

Montgomery, meanwhile, has 309 yards and three touchdowns on 69 rushes this season. He broke the 100 yard mark twice, including in Week 1 against a really tough Los Angeles Rams defense. He had 106 yards and two scores in his most recent game, a Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Bears have an extra day to get ready this week, with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Matt Nagy says that this could be the week that Montgomery is ready to get back on the field.

Matt Nagy on if David Montgomery will play Monday night: "There's a really good chance, yes." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 6, 2021

It stands to reason that David Montgomery could return to RB1 status when he’s back. He was quite productive to start the year, and is coming off of a breakout season with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2020.

At the same time, Herbert has looked very good in his place over the last few weeks. It’s hard to see him not maintaining some sort of major role in the offense, which could be good for the Bears, and confusing for fantasy owners as we move forward here.

Bears-Steelers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. ESPN will have coverage of the game.

