RB David Montgomery Has Chicago Bears Fans Freaking Out

David Montgomery probably didn’t mean to freak out Chicago Bears fans this afternoon, but he did just that with his tweeting.

Montgomery has been a key contributor for the Bears during his first two seasons in the NFL, so you can imagine the shock fans had when he tweeted this afternoon like he was possibly leaving town.

“Playing in Chicago has been fun and I met some great people along the way!” the running back said in a since-deleted tweet.

The most likely explanation is that Montgomery was simply trying to say he has enjoyed his experience as a Bear thus far and is looking forward to the future. He just phrased his tweet poorly.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the young back hasn’t been traded.

I believe the #Bears RB is just happy to be playing in Chicago… because he didn’t get traded. https://t.co/fZLndZzS6n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Montgomery later confirmed his original tweet was taken out of context.

Y’all took that completely wrong! It was not intended in the purpose of football! HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH BALL! I love Chicago and I’m ready to be here for a long time and win a lot of games 🤦🏾‍♂️‼️ — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) February 10, 2021

Montgomery rushed for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns this season, adding 54 receptions for 438 yards and two more scores. All of those numbers were improvements on his rookie outputs.

He’ll have a chance to build on that in 2021–in a Bears uniform.