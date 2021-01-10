Details Emerge From Bears’ Real Thoughts On Mitchell Trubisky

Behind a strong second half of the season effort by Mitchell Trubisky, the Chicago Bears scraped their way into the 2020 postseason. On Sunday afternoon, Matt Nagy and the No. 7 seeded Bears will take on the Saints in New Orleans.

Despite his performance down the stretch of the regular season, Trubisky might not have earned himself the starting gig in Chicago moving forward.

According to a Sunday morning report from NFL insider Ian Rapopport, there is no guarantee that the Bears will retain the 26-year-old going into 2021. It’s very possible that Trubisky’s future in Chicago could be determined on his ability to lead a playoff run this postseason.

That means the young quarterback could be playing for his job on Sunday against a talented Saints defense.

From @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, who has played better lately, still has a lot to prove to be Chicago's QB of the future. It begins today. pic.twitter.com/lrIm8eEeQ0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2021

Going into this season, Trubisky’s time with the Bears already looked to be nearing it’s end. Chicago opted to decline his fifth-year option earlier this offseason. The Bears then brought in Nick Foles through a trade to seemingly take the reins as the former No. 2 pick headed to the bench after starting the year under center.

However, after Foles went 2-5 during an mid-season stretch, Trubisky returned to the starting line-up and turned things around. The Bears rattled off three wins in their last four games and snatched the final NFC playoff spot from the Cardinals. Trubisky threw for six touchdowns with a completion percentage of over 70 percent during the run. In 2020, the 26-year-old has thrown for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games.

Over his four years in Chicago, Trubisky amassed a 29-21 overall record as the starter. However, it looks like his job will hang in the balance over just one Sunday afternoon playoff game in 2020.

The Bears will take on the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.