Dick Butkus Reacts To Nephew’s Big Promotion With Packers

Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers laughing.CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 20: Hall of Fame Chicago Bears Dick Butkus (L) and Gale Sayers share a laugh on the sidelines before a game between the Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Steelers 17-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Legendary former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus loves to tweak the Green Bay Packers, even if his nephew works for the team.

Over the weekend, Luke Butkus, Dick’s nephew, was promoted from assistant offensive line coach to head offensive line coach with the Packers. The boost came after Adam Stenavich, the team’s previous OL coach, was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Dick waited until today to congratulate his nephew, and he took a shot at the Packers in the process.

“Shout out to my nephew Luke the new o line coach for the packers so great to see you moving up with an expansion team,” Butkus tweeted.

Rivalries never die, especially one as heated as Bears-Packers was during Butkus’ playing days.

Like his uncle, Luke Butkus played his college football at Illinois. After going undrafted in 2002 and playing two seasons in NFL Europe, he began his coaching career at Oregon in 2005.

The 42-year-old has been Green Bay’s assistant OL coach for the last three seasons. Prior to that, he was the full-time offensive line coach at his alma mater from 2016-18 and in 2012, with a three-year stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff in between.

